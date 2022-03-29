CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Down 4.5%

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.94 and last traded at $15.95. Approximately 431,607 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 7,641,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.62.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average is $16.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 30.03%. CNH Industrial’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.3072 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 150,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.