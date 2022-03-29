CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Stock Position Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,136,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,939 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.16% of CNH Industrial worth $41,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,312,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,534,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,830,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,211 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,803,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,500,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.62.

Shares of CNHI opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average is $16.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 3.75. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $19.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.3072 dividend. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

