Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $8,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 99.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 334.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 55.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after buying an additional 12,182 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 60.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,788,000 after buying an additional 17,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

NASDAQ:COKE opened at $483.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1-year low of $281.01 and a 1-year high of $638.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $526.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $505.95.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 46.97% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.96%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.