Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.13.

CTSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $91.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.63 and a 200 day moving average of $83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $452,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,914 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $465,540,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $600,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

