Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 95.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,898 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COIN. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

COIN opened at $201.41 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.12 and a 52 week high of $429.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.94. The firm has a market cap of $44.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.98.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The business’s revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total transaction of $2,534,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.23, for a total value of $203,959.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,920.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $444.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $288.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.05.

Coinbase Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.