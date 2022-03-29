Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $40.08. Colfax shares last traded at $39.47, with a volume of 773,188 shares changing hands.

CFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Colfax from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Colfax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Colfax in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colfax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Colfax shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, April 5th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 5th.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 99,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $4,019,188.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brady Shirley sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $140,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,192,906 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Colfax by 9.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Colfax by 385.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Colfax by 3.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Colfax by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Colfax by 6.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

About Colfax

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

