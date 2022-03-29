Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Position Decreased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,095 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.27% of Commercial Metals worth $11,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 107.2% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 55,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 28,622 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 28.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 173,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 38,168 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at about $1,044,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $252,454.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMC opened at $42.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.77. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $27.69 and a 52 week high of $43.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.45. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.64%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Commercial Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.