Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2022

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:MLGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “N/A” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €160.25 ($176.10).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($164.84) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($191.21) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($186.81) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($164.84) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €170.00 ($186.81) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of ML opened at €120.40 ($132.31) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €132.79 and its 200-day moving average is €136.22. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of €106.95 ($117.53) and a 12-month high of €130.85 ($143.79).

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML)

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.