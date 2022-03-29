Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) versus Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM) Head to Head Survey

Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Rating) and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Polymet Mining and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polymet Mining N/A N/A -$15.57 million ($0.16) -21.94 Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. $900.45 million 2.86 -$224.78 million ($1.04) -9.76

Polymet Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.. Polymet Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Polymet Mining and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polymet Mining N/A -4.30% -3.33% Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. -29.18% 3.65% 2.36%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.6% of Polymet Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Polymet Mining has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Polymet Mining and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polymet Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 0 1 0 0 2.00

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a consensus price target of $11.10, indicating a potential upside of 9.36%. Given Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is more favorable than Polymet Mining.

Summary

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. beats Polymet Mining on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Polymet Mining (Get Rating)

PolyMet Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. It develops and operates the NorthMet project in Minnesota, which hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metal mineralization. The company was founded by John P. McGoran on March 4, 1981 and is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (Get Rating)

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage. It also owns interests in Colquijirca, La Zanja, Yanacocha, Cerro Verde, El Brocal, Coimolache, Yumpaq, and San Gregorio mines, as well as Trapiche, a mining unit at the development stage. In addition, the company produces manganese sulphate, which is used in agriculture and mining industries. Further, it provides energy generation and transmission services through hydroelectric power plants; chemical processing services; insurance brokerage services; and industrial activities. The company was founded in 1953 and is based in Lima, Peru.

