CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €76.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) received a €76.00 ($83.52) price target from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($85.71) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($64.84) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($85.71) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($95.60) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($97.80) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €79.29 ($87.13).

ETR COP traded up €0.55 ($0.60) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €54.15 ($59.51). 147,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,245. The company’s 50-day moving average is €52.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is €64.86. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €44.40 ($48.79) and a one year high of €82.80 ($90.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

