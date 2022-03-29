Conflux Network (CFX) Price Hits $0.32 on Top Exchanges

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux Network has a market capitalization of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Conflux Network has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conflux Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,794.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,456.25 or 0.07231541 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.99 or 0.00274074 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $382.36 or 0.00800023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00106351 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00012543 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007556 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.19 or 0.00471170 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.26 or 0.00412731 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.