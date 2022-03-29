Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Stock Price Down 1%

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.06. 15,291 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 239,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Connect Biopharma from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Connect Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Connect Biopharma from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Connect Biopharma by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 403,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Connect Biopharma by 286.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 31,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

