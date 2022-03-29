Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Stock Price Down 1%

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.06. 15,291 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 239,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Connect Biopharma from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Connect Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Connect Biopharma from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.11.
About Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB)
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Connect Biopharma (CNTB)
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
Receive News & Ratings for Connect Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connect Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.