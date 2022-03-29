Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Given New $278.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $285.00 to $278.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.20% from the company’s previous close.

STZ has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.16.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $229.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.51 and its 200-day moving average is $227.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of -764.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,115 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 714.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,889 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,552,000. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,917,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,144,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

