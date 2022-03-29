Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 126,420 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 995,620 shares.The stock last traded at $19.08 and had previously closed at $17.78.
Several brokerages recently commented on CSTM. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.44. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 2.10.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ativo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $464,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the third quarter worth $225,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 1,383.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in Constellium by 1,238.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 495,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,300,000 after purchasing an additional 458,196 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Constellium in the third quarter valued at $873,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Constellium Company Profile (NYSE:CSTM)
Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
