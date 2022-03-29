Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 126,420 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 995,620 shares.The stock last traded at $19.08 and had previously closed at $17.78.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSTM. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Get Constellium alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.44. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 2.10.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 115.38% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ativo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $464,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the third quarter worth $225,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 1,383.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in Constellium by 1,238.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 495,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,300,000 after purchasing an additional 458,196 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Constellium in the third quarter valued at $873,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellium Company Profile (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.