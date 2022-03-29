Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF – Get Rating) dropped 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $72.75 and last traded at $72.75. Approximately 14,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 723% from the average daily volume of 1,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.18.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.26.
About Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAF)
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.