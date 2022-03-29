Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF – Get Rating) dropped 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $72.75 and last traded at $72.75. Approximately 14,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 723% from the average daily volume of 1,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.18.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.26.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF)

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Autonomous Mobility and Safety, Vehicle Networking and Information, ContiTech, Powertrain, and Other/Holding/Consolidation.

