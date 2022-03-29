Contrasting Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) and 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW)

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Rating) and Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin alerts:

25.6% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of Affinity Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Affinity Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and Affinity Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin $18.51 million 3.84 $90,000.00 $0.00 3,117.98 Affinity Bancshares $35.13 million 2.99 $7.57 million $1.11 14.27

Affinity Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin. Affinity Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Affinity Bancshares has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and Affinity Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin 0.46% 0.14% 0.02% Affinity Bancshares 21.56% 6.40% 0.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and Affinity Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 N/A Affinity Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Affinity Bancshares beats 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (Get Rating)

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary PyraMax Bank. It primarily offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on January 8, 2019 and is headquartered in Greenfield, WI.

About Affinity Bancshares (Get Rating)

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans. In addition, the company invests in U.S. treasury securities; securities issued by the U.S. government and its agencies, or government sponsored enterprises, including mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations; corporate and municipal bonds; certificates of deposit in other financial institutions; and federal and money market funds. It operates a main and branch office in Covington, Georgia; a branch office in Atlanta, Georgia; and a commercial loan production office in Alpharetta, Georgia; as well as an out of an office in Monroe, Georgia. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Covington, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.