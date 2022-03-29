Contrasting StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) & Fang (NYSE:SFUN)

Fang (NYSE:SFUN – Get Rating) and StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Fang has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StoneCo has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Fang and StoneCo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fang $216.15 million 0.16 -$6.46 million ($2.66) -1.42 StoneCo $894.07 million 4.24 -$251.79 million ($0.83) -14.80

Fang has higher earnings, but lower revenue than StoneCo. StoneCo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fang, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fang and StoneCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fang N/A N/A N/A StoneCo -28.64% -3.89% -1.52%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.5% of Fang shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of StoneCo shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fang and StoneCo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fang 0 0 0 0 N/A StoneCo 3 8 2 0 1.92

StoneCo has a consensus target price of $24.46, suggesting a potential upside of 99.20%. Given StoneCo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe StoneCo is more favorable than Fang.

Summary

StoneCo beats Fang on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fang (Get Rating)

Fang Holdings Ltd. engages in the operation of real estate Internet portal and home furnishing and improvement website in China. The company provides marketing, listing, e-commerce, and other value-added services and products for China’s real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors. Its website supports and active online community and network of users seeking information on, and other value added services and products for real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors in China. The company was founded by Tianquan Vincent Mo on June 18, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About StoneCo (Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale. The company was founded by André Street de Aguiar in 2000 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

