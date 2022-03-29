Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Short Interest Update

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,510,000 shares, an increase of 55.5% from the February 28th total of 4,830,000 shares. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

CNR stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.35. 96,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,124,546. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.84. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $24.40.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 11.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 0.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 160,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 148.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 4.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Sidoti cut Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.65 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

