Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,796 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.4% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $310.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.80. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $231.10 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

