CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $179.68

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $179.68 and traded as low as $161.50. CorVel shares last traded at $164.60, with a volume of 29,264 shares traded.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.68.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.
CorVel Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRVL)
CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.
