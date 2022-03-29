Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.86.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BASE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of BASE opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. Couchbase has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $52.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.63.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Couchbase will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc develops and provides a NoSQL database for enterprises worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database that supports mission-critical applications at scale while allowing for sub-millisecond latencies and five-nines availability; and Couchbase Cloud, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments, as well as provides transparent in-virtual private cloud and virtual network deployment, which secures and isolates data under a customer's control.

