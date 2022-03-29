CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.13. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 30,827 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $37.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.82.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.82 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CPI Aerostructures by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CPI Aerostructures by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CPI Aerostructures in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 22.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

