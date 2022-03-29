CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP) Increases Dividend to GBX 7.50 Per Share

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPPGet Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from CPPGroup’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of CPPGroup stock opened at GBX 244 ($3.20) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £21.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20. CPPGroup has a 12-month low of GBX 244 ($3.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 585 ($7.66). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 325.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 370.28.

CPPGroup Plc engages in the provision of assistance products in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, and internationally. It sources, creates, distributes, and manages a range of insurance and assistance related products and services, including card protection; identity and cyber risks protection; phone insurance, mobile payment insurance, and virus protection; extended warranty; health and wellbeing; and travel disruption and auto covers, as well as business process management services.

