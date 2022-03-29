Craig Hallum Lowers Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) Price Target to $3.00

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities cut their target price on Stryve Foods from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Stryve Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Stryve Foods alerts:

NASDAQ SNAX opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3.95. Stryve Foods has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

Stryve Foods ( NASDAQ:SNAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryve Foods will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryve Foods by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Stryve Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Stryve Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Stryve Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC bought a new stake in Stryve Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. 58.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryve Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, and meat crisps; and carne seca products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryve Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryve Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.