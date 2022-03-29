Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Relx (LON:REL) a GBX 2,650 Price Target

Relx (LON:REL – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 2,650 ($34.71) target price by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on REL. UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($34.25) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,892 ($37.88) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,300 ($30.13) to GBX 2,330 ($30.52) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,300 ($30.13) to GBX 2,670 ($34.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,412.67 ($31.60).

Shares of REL stock traded up GBX 40 ($0.52) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,384 ($31.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,516,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,702. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,253.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,269.93. Relx has a 12-month low of GBX 1,781 ($23.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,451 ($32.11). The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £46.09 billion and a PE ratio of 31.45.

In other Relx news, insider N L. Luff sold 13,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,273 ($29.77), for a total transaction of £315,196.91 ($412,885.66).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

