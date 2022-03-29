Credit Suisse Group Cuts Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Price Target to $17.00

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 264.81% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ABOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acumen Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.35.
Shares of ABOS stock opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average is $9.01. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $26.98.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.
