Credit Suisse Group Cuts Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Price Target to $17.00

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 264.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ABOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acumen Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

Shares of ABOS stock opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average is $9.01. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 255.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

