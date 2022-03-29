Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,000 shares, an increase of 61.3% from the February 28th total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 420,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHY. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth $642,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 66,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 676,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 18,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth $187,000. 25.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHY stock opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $2.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0155 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

