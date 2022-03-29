Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Position Reduced by Maple Brown Abbott Ltd

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 103,775 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International makes up approximately 8.2% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd owned 0.14% of Crown Castle International worth $122,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 41.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($243.96) to €214.00 ($235.16) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.46.

NYSE CCI traded up $2.15 on Tuesday, reaching $182.98. 41,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,886. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $157.16 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.58. The stock has a market cap of $79.09 billion, a PE ratio of 67.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.55.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.23%.

Crown Castle International Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.