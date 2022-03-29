Crown (CRW) Market Cap Tops $1.14 Million

Crown (CRW) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 29th. Crown has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $4,624.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can now be purchased for $0.0388 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Crown has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,950.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.37 or 0.00793256 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.72 or 0.00205868 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005062 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00020333 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Crown

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,366,968 coins. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.