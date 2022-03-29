Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.04

Shares of Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.04 and traded as low as $7.74. Cryo-Cell International shares last traded at $7.74, with a volume of 206 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Cryo-Cell International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.04. The company has a market cap of $65.77 million, a P/E ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCEL. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cryo-Cell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Cryo-Cell International by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cryo-Cell International in the 4th quarter worth $1,567,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in shares of Cryo-Cell International in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cryo-Cell International during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cryo-Cell International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCEL)

Cryo-Cell International, Inc is cord blood bank, which engages in providing stem cell cryopreservation services and advancing regenerative medicine. It operates through the following segments: Cellular Processing and Cryogenic Storage, and Prepacyte CB. The Cellular Processing and Cryogenic Storage segment focuses on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood and tissue stem cells for family use.

