Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.04

Shares of Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.04 and traded as low as $7.74. Cryo-Cell International shares last traded at $7.74, with a volume of 206 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Cryo-Cell International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.04. The company has a market cap of $65.77 million, a P/E ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.48.
Cryo-Cell International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCEL)
Cryo-Cell International, Inc is cord blood bank, which engages in providing stem cell cryopreservation services and advancing regenerative medicine. It operates through the following segments: Cellular Processing and Cryogenic Storage, and Prepacyte CB. The Cellular Processing and Cryogenic Storage segment focuses on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood and tissue stem cells for family use.
