CryptoFlow (CFL) Price Tops $0.0062

CryptoFlow (CFL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 29th. In the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoFlow has a market capitalization of $572,948.37 and approximately $499.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00047753 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,464.93 or 0.07226038 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,789.05 or 0.99663111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00056641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00047135 BTC.

CryptoFlow Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk

CryptoFlow Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFlow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoFlow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.