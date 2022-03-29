Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

CUE stock opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. Cue Biopharma has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $162.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.53.

Cue Biopharma ( NASDAQ:CUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.13. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 295.57% and a negative return on equity of 65.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 432.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 109,587.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 1,164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Cue Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

