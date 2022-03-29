Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,755 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $11,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 74,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $144.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.64. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.38%.

CFR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $919,717.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.

