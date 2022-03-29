Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 500.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth $41,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 430 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total transaction of $88,193.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total transaction of $646,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,276. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.67.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $207.72 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.50 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

