CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 55,502 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 457,846 shares.The stock last traded at $18.99 and had previously closed at $19.11.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVAC shares. UBS Group lowered shares of CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America lowered CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on CureVac in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in CureVac by 2,264.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in CureVac by 14,988.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CureVac in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in CureVac by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

