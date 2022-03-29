CVA Family Office LLC Buys 10,989 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 216.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,058 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,989 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.3% of CVA Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 67,568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,049,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,014 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $310.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $296.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.80. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $231.10 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

