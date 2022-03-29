CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) is Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,890 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 5.4% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 336,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $34,716,000 after acquiring an additional 114,870 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $926,000. Finally, Helen Stephens Group LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS stock traded down $3.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.27. 436,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,202,987. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $73.30 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.30. The company has a market capitalization of $136.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $2,277,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,488 shares of company stock valued at $16,066,075. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Cowen upped their price target on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.95.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

