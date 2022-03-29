D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 267.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,925 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,775 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $2.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.90. The company had a trading volume of 189,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.60. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.53 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 7.22%.

DHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.92.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $354,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,545 shares of company stock worth $482,980. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.