Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Up to $9.57

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.57, but opened at $10.17. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $10.23, with a volume of 46,857 shares traded.

DADA has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dada Nexus from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.41.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.35.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($1.67). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.96% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

