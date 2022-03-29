Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €70.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on BN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($70.33) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($53.85) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays set a €66.00 ($72.53) target price on Danone in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on Danone in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($59.34) target price on Danone in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €58.21 ($63.97).

Shares of BN stock traded up €0.03 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €51.00 ($56.04). 1,456,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €54.02 and its 200-day moving average price is €55.69. Danone has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($67.99) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($79.26).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

