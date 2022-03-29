Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DANOY. Zacks Investment Research raised Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Danone from €51.00 ($56.04) to €56.00 ($61.54) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Societe Generale raised Danone from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Danone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DANOY opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Danone has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.64.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.