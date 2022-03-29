Dash (DASH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $349.87 Million

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 29th. Dash has a total market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $349.87 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dash has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,649,797 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

