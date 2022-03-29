Dean Foods (OTCMKTS:DFODQ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Dean Foods (OTCMKTS:DFODQ – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.04. Dean Foods shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 224,600 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.04.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dean Foods stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Dean Foods (OTCMKTS:DFODQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company, processes and distributes milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes various branded and private label dairy and dairy case products, such as fluid milk, ice creams, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mixes, and other dairy products; and juices, teas, and bottled water.
