Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Short Interest Up 61.4% in March

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 949,500 shares, a growth of 61.4% from the February 28th total of 588,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 435,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $2,940,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,002,000 after purchasing an additional 47,223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 332,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,780,000 after purchasing an additional 26,203 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,389,000. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK opened at $275.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.78. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $231.88 and a twelve month high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.99 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DECK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.55.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

