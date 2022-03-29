Deeper Network (DPR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.74 Million

Deeper Network (DPR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0834 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges. Deeper Network has a market cap of $104.11 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00047160 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,427.15 or 0.07172769 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,637.33 or 0.99701367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00056543 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00046818 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

