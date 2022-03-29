DeGate (DG) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.81 Million

DeGate (DG) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. DeGate has a market capitalization of $14.14 million and approximately $4.81 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeGate coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000355 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DeGate has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeGate alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00047673 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,461.27 or 0.07238400 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,870.15 or 1.00108836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00048006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00055344 BTC.

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate was first traded on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,251,977 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeGate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeGate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.