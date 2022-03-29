Delphy Price Up 12% This Week (DPY)

Delphy (DPY) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. In the last week, Delphy has traded up 12% against the dollar. One Delphy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $551,258.11 and approximately $67,670.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Delphy Coin Profile

Delphy (CRYPTO:DPY) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Delphy’s official website is delphy.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Delphy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

