Deltec Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Deltec Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,485 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,865 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 7.4% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $45,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $310.70 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $231.10 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $296.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.