Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) to Hold

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AMKBY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to 26,860.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19,078.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.48. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14.
About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (Get Rating)
A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.
