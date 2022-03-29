Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) to Sell

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ROYMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 708 ($9.27) to GBX 702 ($9.20) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 560 ($7.34) to GBX 540 ($7.07) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Mail currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $389.50.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ROYMY opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.13. Royal Mail has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $17.05.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.